British Army in the crosshairs as difficult choices confront new CDS (Opinion)

Av-Comm joins competition for Australian SATCOM solution
Av-Comm has joined Lockheed Martin’s team for JP9102 proposal.
Adm Sir Tony Radakin will be the next UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), replacing General Sir Nick Carter on 30 November 2021. Radakin will be the first RN officer to hold this position in 20 years. He will arrive at a time of significant challenge and change and will probably inherit a set of complex problems to be resolved.
Under his predecessor’s leadership, the MoD was able to help deliver the Integrated Review (IR) in early 2021, setting out the vision for the next five to ten years of national security strategy. A generous funding settlement has been put …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Av-Comm has joined Lockheed Martin’s team for JP9102 proposal.
Speakers at the GSOF Symposium in Warsaw took note of the threat posed by Poland’s eastern neighbour.
A DASA event showed the potential and advantages of telexistence technologies in hazardous environments.
Opportunities at the heart of the global defense industry are now a only few clicks away!
Could sodium cells or fuel cell stacks provide missile electrical power during flight, instead of thermal batteries?
India can now boast an ICBM amongst its missile arsenal as worries continue over border tensions with China.