British Army in the crosshairs as difficult choices confront new CDS (Opinion)

Adm Sir Tony Radakin will be the next UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), replacing General Sir Nick Carter on 30 November 2021. Radakin will be the first RN officer to hold this position in 20 years. He will arrive at a time of significant challenge and change and will probably inherit a set of complex problems to be resolved.

Under his predecessor’s leadership, the MoD was able to help deliver the Integrated Review (IR) in early 2021, setting out the vision for the next five to ten years of national security strategy. A generous funding settlement has been put …