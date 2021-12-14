Ambitious Brazil plans to treble defence exports

Brazil has ambitious export plans for its national defence industry. Overseas sales for the year to date reached $1.5 billion but the government wants to see this figure at least treble in the short term.

During the ‘Defence Industrial Base - Protection, Development and Job Creation’ panel discussion held on 8 December by the Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Materials Industries (ABIMDE) and the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (Apex-Brasil), speakers disclosed details on how to increase international sales.

Marcos Degaut, Secretary of Defence Products at the Brazilian MoD, said that based on negotiations already underway, the Brazilian …