Ambitious Brazil plans to treble defence exports

14th December 2021 - 17:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Brazilian defence industry portfolio comprises military aircraft such as the KC-390. (Photo: Brazilian Air Force)

Brazil targets further growth after seeing defence exports reach a new record in 2021 — but is this objective realistic or over-ambitious?

Brazil has ambitious export plans for its national defence industry. Overseas sales for the year to date reached $1.5 billion but the government wants to see this figure at least treble in the short term.

During the ‘Defence Industrial Base - Protection, Development and Job Creation’ panel discussion held on 8 December by the Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Materials Industries (ABIMDE) and the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (Apex-Brasil), speakers disclosed details on how to increase international sales.

Marcos Degaut, Secretary of Defence Products at the Brazilian MoD, said that based on negotiations already underway, the Brazilian …

