Brazil earmarks strategic partners for 2022-2023 exports

Brazil has ambitious plans for its national defence industry. Defence exports reached around $1.5 billion in 2021, with goals to reach between $4.5 billion and $6 billion in the future.

Against this backdrop, the Brazilian government and defence industries have identified a number of countries as potential customers for their defence technology.

According to the Brazilian association of defence and security industries (ABIMDE), prospects include Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mauritania, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

A 19 January meeting between Brazilian government representatives, ABIMDE and the Brazilian export and investment agency APEX discussed strategic activities to promote