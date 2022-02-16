To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazil earmarks strategic partners for 2022-2023 exports

16th February 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Could Brazil find new markets for the Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucano? (Photo: Embraer)

Some unfamiliar names were included in a list of countries Brazil will target for defence equipment exports.

Brazil has ambitious plans for its national defence industry. Defence exports reached around $1.5 billion in 2021, with goals to reach between $4.5 billion and $6 billion in the future.

Against this backdrop, the Brazilian government and defence industries have identified a number of countries as potential customers for their defence technology.

According to the Brazilian association of defence and security industries (ABIMDE), prospects include Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mauritania, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

A 19 January meeting between Brazilian government representatives,  ABIMDE and the Brazilian export and investment agency APEX discussed strategic activities to promote

