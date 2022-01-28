Boeing takes another hit on Pegasus

Annual UK defence equipment spending jumps by more than £1 billion, deliveries nearly double
The latest annual figures from MoD Defence Equipment & Support describe a significant increase in UK defence equipment spending.
Troubles with the vision system for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker programme continued to dog Boeing in Q4 2021 with a $402 million pre-tax charge, the US defence and aerospace group announced on 26 January.
On a more positive note, Q4 landmarks for Boeing Defense, Space & Security included a contract from US Special Operations Command for six MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters; a contract extension from the UK MoD for Future Logistics Information Services; and an award from Royal Saudi Air Force to modernise Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft.
Boeing also completed the first carrier tests for the MQ-25 Stingray tanker UAV and it started flight tests with the second uncrewed Loyal Wingman aircraft.
Sales and profits at Boeing Defense, Space & Security barely changed in 2021, with the former increasing by 1% to $26.54 billion and the latter rising by just $5 million to $1.54 billion.
The order backlog for Boeing Defense, Space & Security reached $60 billion by the end of 2021, with 33% coming from customers outside the US.
Group-wide, Boeing saw a 7% growth in full-year revenues to $62.28 billion in 2021 as overall losses improved from $11.94 billion to $4.29 billion.
As the international security situation shows no sign of improving, the UK must balance its constrained defence resources against geostrategic priorities to support regional and global allies.
A newly designed C295 testbed has made its maiden flight.
Lockheed Martin has responded to the news that the US FTC is suing to block its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings.
The US armed forces have been funded under a Continuing Resolution that will expire on 18 February —and service chiefs fear that a failure to approve a spending plan for the current fiscal year will adversely affect their ability to progress with modernisation efforts.
Kiev has received a range of weapons, from next-generation light anti-tank weapons (NLAW) to Javelin and Stinger missiles.