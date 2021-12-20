Saudi AWACS Phase 2 upgrade enlists Boeing

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon complete missile interceptor review
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
Boeing is to work on Phase 2 of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) modernisation programme, under a $397.92 million FMS contract from the USAF.
The DoD announced on 17 December that the contract provides for production, training and installation and checkout, in order to keep the RSAF E-3 Sentry fleet interoperable with the USAF and ‘functionally viable through its expected end of life in 2040’.
Work will be performed in Oklahoma City and in Saudi Arabia at Al Kharj, for completion by 21 February 2026.
The RSAF AWACS fleet comprises five E-3 Sentry aircraft, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
L3Harris is integrating a prototype weapon data link aboard JASSM.
tlmNexus to provide information management systems to the UK MoD’s Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.
Lockheed Martin has contracted BAE Systems to upgrade the F-35’s EW system.
GD-OTS is providing M61A1 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannon for F-16s.
The latest UAV to join the Thai military is the Blackjack from Boeing Insitu.