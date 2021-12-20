Saudi AWACS Phase 2 upgrade enlists Boeing

USAF E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft pictured at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: USAF/Tech Sgt Michael Charles)

The Royal Saudi Air Force is modernising its fleet of E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft to keep them in service until 2040.

Boeing is to work on Phase 2 of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) modernisation programme, under a $397.92 million FMS contract from the USAF.

The DoD announced on 17 December that the contract provides for production, training and installation and checkout, in order to keep the RSAF E-3 Sentry fleet interoperable with the USAF and ‘functionally viable through its expected end of life in 2040’.

Work will be performed in Oklahoma City and in Saudi Arabia at Al Kharj, for completion by 21 February 2026.

The RSAF AWACS fleet comprises five E-3 Sentry aircraft, according to Shephard Defence Insight.