MH-47G renew programme continues for USSOCOM

Brazilian Naval Aviation receives its first combat H225M
The Brazilian Navy already operates the H225M (as the UH-15 Super Cougar) but it has just received its first naval combat-ready variant.
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has ordered six more rebuilt (‘renew’ in DoD parlance) MH-47G Chinook Block II helicopters and eight spare shipsets from Boeing, in a $212.63 million contract modification using US Army funds.
The DoD did not disclose when it expects work to be completed on this contract, although its previous MH-47G remanufacturing contract (in October 2021 for five helicopters) gave a date of 30 September 2025.
While the renew-build programme continues, the FY2022 budget request for USSOCOM envisages the procurement of an extra MH-47G for $135.48 million, bringing the total aircraft inventory to 68.
In service with US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, the MH-47G is an SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.
