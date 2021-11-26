MH-47G renew programme continues for USSOCOM

MH-47G Chinook with US Army soldiers in foreground. (Photo: US Army/Sgt Connor Mendez)

Boeing is to provide six remanufactured MH-47G Chinooks to USSOCOM.

US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has ordered six more rebuilt (‘renew’ in DoD parlance) MH-47G Chinook Block II helicopters and eight spare shipsets from Boeing, in a $212.63 million contract modification using US Army funds.

The DoD did not disclose when it expects work to be completed on this contract, although its previous MH-47G remanufacturing contract (in October 2021 for five helicopters) gave a date of 30 September 2025.

While the renew-build programme continues, the FY2022 budget request for USSOCOM envisages the procurement of an extra MH-47G for $135.48 million, bringing the total aircraft inventory to 68.

In service with US Army Special Operations Aviation Command, the MH-47G is an SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.