Boeing joins Minuteman III sustainment effort

Minuteman III test launch. (Photo: USAF)

USAF selects Boeing to repair missile guidance sets on ICBMs.

Boeing on 17 September was awarded a $1.62 billion IDIQ contract to repair missile guidance units on Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Work on the sole-source contract from the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center will be carried out in Newark, Ohio, for completion by late September 2039.

In order to extend the lifespan of the Minuteman arsenal until the end of the 2030s, the USAF in June 2021 awarded Northrop Grumman a potential $2.3 billion deal to for ICBM engineering sustainment services under the Propulsion Subsystem Support Contract 2.0.

The Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), also developed by Northrop Grumman, will eventually replace Minuteman.