USAF orders Minuteman III sustainment services

Minuteman III pictured in a February 2021 operational test launch. (Photo: US Space Force/Tech Sgt Brittany Murphy)

Northrop Grumman will continue helping to ensure the reliability of Minuteman III force.

Northrop Grumman announced on 10 June a $287 million baseline deal from the USAF to provide additional engineering sustainment services for the Minuteman III missile system under the Propulsion Subsystem Support Contract (PSSC) 2.0.

The work supports the USAF Minuteman III Systems Directorate at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

PSSC 2.0 has a contract ceiling of $2.31 billion with options over a period of 18.5 years.

Keeping all or part of the Minuteman III arsenal in service until 2040 means there will be some overlap with the new Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) designed to replace the older ICBMs from the late 2020s.

The FY2022 DoD budget request includes $88.58 million specifically for modifications to the Minuteman III system.