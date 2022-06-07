Bittium conducts further software development for TAC WIN in Finland
Bittium is to continue developing the new software version of its Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system for the Finnish military.
Having obtained a new €1.4 million ($1.49 million) purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces, the company announced on 7 June that it will carry on with ‘performance enhancement of the waveform and radio platform software of the TAC WIN system based on the observations made during field testing and training and waveform research done by Bittium’.
The company will complete work from the new order by the end of 2022.
Based on software-defined radio technology, the modular Bittium TAC WIN system provides broadband IP connectivity for mobile communications stations and command posts operated by all three branches of the Finnish Defence Forces.
