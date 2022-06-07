To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bittium conducts further software development for TAC WIN in Finland

7th June 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Graphic depicting an operational scenario for TAC WIN. (Image: Bittium)

Bittium will continue to enhance waveform and radio platform software in the TAC WIN broadband IP connectivity system.

Bittium is to continue developing the new software version of its Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system for the Finnish military.

Having obtained a new €1.4 million ($1.49 million) purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces, the company announced on 7 June that it will carry on with ‘performance enhancement of the waveform and radio platform software of the TAC WIN system based on the observations made during field testing and training and waveform research done by Bittium’.

The company will complete work from the new order by the end of 2022.

Based on software-defined radio technology, the modular Bittium TAC WIN system provides broadband IP connectivity for mobile communications stations and command posts operated by all three branches of the Finnish Defence Forces.

