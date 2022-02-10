To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bittium gains TAC WIN task order from Finland

10th February 2022 - 10:21 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Bittium tactical communications portfolio includes ﻿﻿ the Bittium Tough SDR Vehicular twin-channel software-defined radio. (Photo: Bittium)

Bittium will provide TAC WIN routers and radio heads this year to meet Finnish military requirements.

The Finnish Defence Forces have issued another task order for Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) products for delivery this year under a framework agreement for 2021-2024.

Bittium will provide tactical routers and radio heads to meet Finnish military requirements in several ongoing projects, in which TAC WIN provides broadband IP network connections for mobile communication stations and command posts.

The latest purchase order is worth about €8.8 million ($10.07 million), Bittium announced on 8 February.

TAC WIN is a software-defined radio network system designed to create battlegroup IP networks as a backbone to support data and voice transmissions during operations.

