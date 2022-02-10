Bittium gains TAC WIN task order from Finland

Satellite firms combine to offer integrated space-based ISR datasets
Kleos is working with Satellogic on integrated ISR datasets that improve situational awareness for militaries and other government users.
Bittium will provide TAC WIN routers and radio heads this year to meet Finnish military requirements.
The Finnish Defence Forces have issued another task order for Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) products for delivery this year under a framework agreement for 2021-2024.
Bittium will provide tactical routers and radio heads to meet Finnish military requirements in several ongoing projects, in which TAC WIN provides broadband IP network connections for mobile communication stations and command posts.
The latest purchase order is worth about €8.8 million ($10.07 million), Bittium announced on 8 February.
TAC WIN is a software-defined radio network system designed to create battlegroup IP networks as a backbone to support data and voice transmissions during operations.
Kleos is working with Satellogic on integrated ISR datasets that improve situational awareness for militaries and other government users.
New contract will see Thales install secure SATCOM aboard aircraft such as the A330 MRTT and A400M.
DARPA selects another industry partner to help it implement the Mission-Integrated Network Control programme.
The Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group is receiving advanced cyber support services from Agile-Bot II.
The 26-Port PacStar 446 is designed to support a wide range of edge-based applications such as C5ISR, cybersecurity and data storage.
Latest release of SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge includes new functionalities for battlefield C2.