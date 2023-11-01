BAE Systems grows DI unit with purchase of Eurostep
BAE Systems has purchased Swedish secure data sharing company Eurostep with plans to incorporate the smaller company into its digital intelligence business.
The move was described by BAE Systems as ‘the next evolution in an established relationship between the two companies which have worked together for many years’.
The statement continued: ‘The agreement brings together complementary capabilities in digital asset management, enabling defence and heavily regulated customers to optimise the operation, costs and through-life support of complex assets.’
A key Eurostep product, ShareAspace digital asset management suite, will be used to support the development of BAE Systems digital asset management suite PropheSEA.
PropheSEA has been designed to enable customers to consolidate and share their asset data securely, allowing assets to be managed proactively in an effort to reduce operating costs and maximise asset availability.
Dave Armstrong, group managing director at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, said: ‘Having formed [the division] in early 2022 in response to growing customer demand for data, digital and intelligence capability, we’re now expanding our solutions to customers and help them tackle challenges of digital transformation.’
