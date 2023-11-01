To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems grows DI unit with purchase of Eurostep

1st November 2023 - 11:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BAE Systems purchase of Sweden’s Eurostep will aim to boost the UK company’s digital intelligence division. (Image: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems and Swedish data sharing company Eurostep have been co-operating on projects for a number of years and the deal will help the development of the UK company’s digital asset management suite PropheSEA.

BAE Systems has purchased Swedish secure data sharing company Eurostep with plans to incorporate the smaller company into its digital intelligence business.

The move was described by BAE Systems as ‘the next evolution in an established relationship between the two companies which have worked together for many years’.

The statement continued: ‘The agreement brings together complementary capabilities in digital asset management, enabling defence and heavily regulated customers to optimise the operation, costs and through-life support of complex assets.’

A key Eurostep product, ShareAspace digital asset management suite, will be used to support the development of BAE Systems digital asset management suite PropheSEA.

PropheSEA has been designed to enable customers to consolidate and share their asset data securely, allowing assets to be managed proactively in an effort to reduce operating costs and maximise asset availability.

Dave Armstrong, group managing director at BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, said: ‘Having formed [the division] in early 2022 in response to growing customer demand for data, digital and intelligence capability, we’re now expanding our solutions to customers and help them tackle challenges of digital transformation.’

