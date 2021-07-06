BAE nets 'Google for warships' data management contract

UK MoD awards £20million contract for Astute Class
The UK MoD has awarded JFD a contract worth £20million for capability support for the Astute-class submarines.
The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract to provide a data management system for Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers and future City-class Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigates.
The Support Information Knowledge Management (S-IKM) can store and manage data for maintenance and on-shore support, including technical manuals, schematics and individual part numbers, allowing instant access to information.
The S-IKM tool is designed to help improve ship availability, which has been a goal of UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace since he took office.
BAE Systems is delivering the system to the RN under an ...
Singapore's navy is starting to use augmented reality for naval vessel maintenance, while the delivery of spare parts could occur by unmanned technology in the future.
In a mark-up of the Biden administration’s FY2022 defence funding bill, US lawmakers are funding the procurement of an additional destroyer while blocking plans to retire three struggling Littoral Combat Ships and axing funding for the USN nuclear cruise missile project.
Unified communications platform is already being installed on Russian Coast Guard vessels.
The new contract will help ensure essential propulsion, electrical, and damage control capabilities are maintained on the Halifax-class frigates.
