BAE nets 'Google for warships' data management contract

The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract to provide a data management system for Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers and future City-class Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigates.

The Support Information Knowledge Management (S-IKM) can store and manage data for maintenance and on-shore support, including technical manuals, schematics and individual part numbers, allowing instant access to information.

The S-IKM tool is designed to help improve ship availability, which has been a goal of UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace since he took office.

BAE Systems is delivering the system to the RN under an ...