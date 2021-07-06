To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

BAE nets 'Google for warships' data management contract

6th July 2021 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

The Support Information Knowledge Management tool is designed to help improve ship availability. (Photo: BAE Systems)

A new approach by the RN to data storage and management seeks easier access to vital vessel maintenance and support information.

The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems a five-year contract to provide a data management system for Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, Daring-class Type 45 destroyers and future City-class Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigates.

The Support Information Knowledge Management (S-IKM) can store and manage data for maintenance and on-shore support, including technical manuals, schematics and individual part numbers, allowing instant access to information.

The S-IKM tool is designed to help improve ship availability, which has been a goal of UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace since he took office.

BAE Systems is delivering the system to the RN under an ...

