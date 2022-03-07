To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia takes ballistic missile threat more seriously

7th March 2022 - 00:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia is extremely concerned about Chinese ballistic missiles such as the DF-41 pictured here. (Xinhua)

Australia is improving its ability to model enemy ballistic missile attacks.

Australia’s concern about the military threat from China has spilt over into the release of an RfT searching for rapid analysis missile modelling and simulation on behalf of the Defence Intelligence Group (DIG).

Called RAMMS for short, the RfT was released on 18 February.

The document summarised: ‘The scope of the RfT is to deliver and initially sustain a software tool-based capability to provide rapid modelling and simulation analysis of foreign missile threats to support intelligence assessments for key defence decision-makers.’

The DIG currently uses desktop software known as the Ballistic Missile Analysis Tool that analyses ballistic missiles. The new

