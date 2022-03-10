Australia promises major boost to size of armed forces

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will undergo its largest expansion since the Vietnam War, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing on 10 March that personnel numbers would rise by approximately 30% over the next couple of decades.
The plan will see ADF staffing rise to almost 80,000 by 2040, a rise of 18,500 uniformed personnel compared to now. This will be the largest Australia’s military has been since the 1970s at the height of the Vietnam War.
These additional personnel are needed to ‘build the resilience we need in critical areas, and enable our people to increase intelligence, information and communications
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Production is scheduled to begin in June 2022 of customisable landing pad for VTOL UAVs.