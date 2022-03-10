Australia promises major boost to size of armed forces

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will undergo its largest expansion since the Vietnam War, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing on 10 March that personnel numbers would rise by approximately 30% over the next couple of decades.

The plan will see ADF staffing rise to almost 80,000 by 2040, a rise of 18,500 uniformed personnel compared to now. This will be the largest Australia’s military has been since the 1970s at the height of the Vietnam War.

These additional personnel are needed to ‘build the resilience we need in critical areas, and enable our people to increase intelligence, information and communications