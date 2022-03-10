To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia promises major boost to size of armed forces

10th March 2022 - 03:01 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The ADF will add approximately 18,500 new uniformed personnel in the coming 18 years. (Gordon Arthur)

Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will undergo its largest expansion since the Vietnam War, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing on 10 March that personnel numbers would rise by approximately 30% over the next couple of decades.

The plan will see ADF staffing rise to almost 80,000 by 2040, a rise of 18,500 uniformed personnel compared to now. This will be the largest Australia’s military has been since the 1970s at the height of the Vietnam War.

These additional personnel are needed to ‘build the resilience we need in critical areas, and enable our people to increase intelligence, information and communications

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us