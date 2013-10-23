AUSA 2013: US budget problems a ‘perfect storm’ impacting acquisition
The swirl of a US budget affected by continuing resolution, sequestration, furlough and a government shutdown has been described as a ‘perfect storm’ that will affect acquisition programmes.
Speaking at the AUSA 2013 exhibiton, Heidi Shyu, the assistant secretary of the army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said that with budget restrictions she will have to look at the equipment portfolios and where to make cuts.
‘I have to tie in with the army on the operational side and ask what is the most important capability and what are they willing to give up,’ she said.
US Army acquisition is
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from AUSA 2013
-
AUSA 2013: Lockheed readies for JLTV production move
The planned move of production of the Lockheed Martin Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) is to begin shortly with the movement of tooling and testing …
-
AUSA 2013: Rafael clears fog of war
Rafael has unveiled a new collaborative targeting system dubbed Samson Knight, which it plans to demonstrate in Israel early next year. Displayed at the AUSA …
-
AUSA 2013: New weapon stations showcased
Two Kongsberg remote weapon stations (RWS) in new vehicle and weapon applications are on display for the first time at the AUSA exhibition in Washington …
-
AUSA 2013: Elbit Systems bullish about US market
The first US sequester saw swingeing cuts to defence and other budgets, and as another round of potential cuts looms there is nervousness and ‘whistling …
-
AUSA 2013: Apache receives new day sensor
The first US Army aviation Apache battalion equipped with a fully-upgraded Arrowhead targeting system is expected to be fielded in mid-2017 depending on what is …
-
AUSA 2013: ST Kinetics secures ammo contracts
ST Kinetics has secured a total of more than $30 million of international orders for its 40mm ammunition. The company announced at the AUSA exhibition …