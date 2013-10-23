AUSA 2013: Apache receives new day sensor

The first US Army aviation Apache battalion equipped with a fully-upgraded Arrowhead targeting system is expected to be fielded in mid-2017 depending on what is described by programme officials as ‘funding profiles’.

Lockheed Martin is carrying out the second part of the upgrade, which follows on from the improved night vision system to the Modernised Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS) system that was introduced from 2005.

The second part of the upgrade is dubbed the Modernised Day Sensor Assembly (M-DSA). The original DSA is more than 30 years old and was not upgraded in the previous programme.