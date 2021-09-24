To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUKUS fallout, US eyes Wedgetail and 8x8 armoured platforms (podcast)

24th September 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Australia was forced into a life-of-type extension programme for all six of its Collins-class submarines. (RAN)

Welcome to Episode 38 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

