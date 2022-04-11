Armenia minds the gap on loitering munitions and UAVs

Fiscal reality could challenge Baltic procurement plans
Baltic countries are ramping up military spending amid the Russo-Ukrainian conflict but ambitious acquisition plans might bump into economic factors.
Unsurprisingly, given the harsh lessons dealt out by Azerbaijan in the September-November 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh, autonomous technologies took centre stage at the ArmHiTec 2022 exhibition in Armenia on 31 March-2 April.
Armenian companies presented various new products, such as the mass-produced DEV-3 loitering munition from Davaro.
The layout of this drone resembles the IAI Harop (which has been used by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh). At 2.88m, the wingspan of DEV-3 is slightly shorter than Harop and it seems to carry a smaller engine; the newer loitering munition weighs 40kg with a 10kg payload, mission endurance of 200 minutes and
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Baltic countries are ramping up military spending amid the Russo-Ukrainian conflict but ambitious acquisition plans might bump into economic factors.
Slovakia has transferred its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, while Kyiv will also receive Polish T-72s and ex-British Army Mastiff armoured vehicles.
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.
The Argentine Army recently received new vehicles, weapons and UAVs while the fourth OPV for the Argentine Navy is due to be commissioned in mid-April.
A hypersonic projectile reached a distance of 109nmi in recent test firings in the US, as research continues for defensive and offensive applications.
Australia is pushing ahead with plans to give it the eventual capability of manufacturing advanced missiles on home shores.