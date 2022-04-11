To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Armenia minds the gap on loitering munitions and UAVs

11th April 2022 - 18:05 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Yerevan

RSS

The SMA A5 guided bomb arms aircraft such as the Aralez UCAV. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Indigenously developed loitering munitions and UAVs took centre stage at the recent ArmHiTec exhibition in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

Unsurprisingly, given the harsh lessons dealt out by Azerbaijan in the September-November 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh, autonomous technologies took centre stage at the ArmHiTec 2022 exhibition in Armenia on 31 March-2 April.

Armenian companies presented various new products, such as the mass-produced DEV-3 loitering munition from Davaro.

The layout of this drone resembles the IAI Harop (which has been used by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh). At 2.88m, the wingspan of DEV-3 is slightly shorter than Harop and it seems to carry a smaller engine; the newer loitering munition weighs 40kg with a 10kg payload, mission endurance of 200 minutes and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us