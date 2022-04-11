Armenia minds the gap on loitering munitions and UAVs

Unsurprisingly, given the harsh lessons dealt out by Azerbaijan in the September-November 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh, autonomous technologies took centre stage at the ArmHiTec 2022 exhibition in Armenia on 31 March-2 April.

Armenian companies presented various new products, such as the mass-produced DEV-3 loitering munition from Davaro.

The layout of this drone resembles the IAI Harop (which has been used by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh). At 2.88m, the wingspan of DEV-3 is slightly shorter than Harop and it seems to carry a smaller engine; the newer loitering munition weighs 40kg with a 10kg payload, mission endurance of 200 minutes and