Amentum to provide ground support for US Navy hypersonic development
The US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Strategic Systems Hardware Division (GXW) has awarded Amentum a five-year contract with a potential value of $70 million.
This work will support and develop new ground support equipment (GSE) for handling and transporting rocket motors, flight vehicles and launch platforms used by NSWC Crane for hypersonic weapons research.
'We are extremely pleased to continue to provide cutting-edge solutions leveraging our expertise in technology and engineering modernisation to serve as an industry partner for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, enabling new capabilities to protect our national security,' said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.
Related Articles
NSWC picks Alion for training and special projects
Amentum to support USN aircrew
The future is hypersonic strike for Zumwalt destroyers
Under the contract the company will perform R&D, analysis, testing, technology transfer and systems engineering to support strategic missions focused on hypersonics, undersea sensors and advanced materials.
This covers hardware for launch, boost, flight, guidance, undersea detection and re-entry systems, as well as components that communicate or input data into those systems.
More from Defence Notes
-
Why delays in approving the FY2024 budget can widen the gap between Chinese and US capabilities
Naval shipbuilding and restocking key munitions, as well as development projects, may be directly impacted by short-term funding measures.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM chief highlights special forces lessons learned from Ukraine relationship
USSOCOM Commander Gen Bryan P Fenton has highlighted the importance of relationship-building between US SOF and their Ukrainian counterparts since 2014.
-
Miltrade ready to expand regionally, says Singaporean SME's CEO
At IMDEX Asia 2023, the CEO of Singaporean SME Miltrade said his company was ready to expand its business into the wider region.
-
SOF Week: USSOCOM seeks commercial solutions for contested environments
The priority is accessing systems and technologies that can improve the communication and decision-making process and enable operations in contested scenarios.
-
IMDEX 2023: MBDA and PGZ partnership includes ‘deep industrial cooperation’ on CAMM-ER
MBDA has confirmed that work with Poland on land and maritime air defence includes cooperation on the extended-range version of the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as CAMM-ER.
-
How the UK is approaching the use of AI in weapon systems
British lawmakers have been analysing how to safely and reliably deploy AI technology as well as their impact on the nature of armed conflicts.