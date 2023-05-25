Amentum to provide ground support for US Navy hypersonic development

The US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Strategic Systems Hardware Division (GXW) has awarded Amentum a five-year contract with a potential value of $70 million.

This work will support and develop new ground support equipment (GSE) for handling and transporting rocket motors, flight vehicles and launch platforms used by NSWC Crane for hypersonic weapons research.

'We are extremely pleased to continue to provide cutting-edge solutions leveraging our expertise in technology and engineering modernisation to serve as an industry partner for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane, enabling new capabilities to protect our national security,' said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s Engineering, Science, and Technology Group.

Under the contract the company will perform R&D, analysis, testing, technology transfer and systems engineering to support strategic missions focused on hypersonics, undersea sensors and advanced materials.

This covers hardware for launch, boost, flight, guidance, undersea detection and re-entry systems, as well as components that communicate or input data into those systems.