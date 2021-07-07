AeroVironment reveals Crysalis ground control system

AeroVironment has announced the release of a ‘next-generation’ ground control system (GCS)dubbed Crysalis to enhance C2 capabilities and control payloads of its family of UAVs.

The system has been principally designed around software, hardware and antennas, according to the manufacturer.

Crysalis is available in multiple configurations, including strapped to a soldier's chest as a wearable smartphone device or operated via laptop from a command centre.

Features of the new GCS include cross-functional compatibility with Android, Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems and an intuitive user interface to reduce cognitive workload for operators.

Crysalis also has a control app that lets ...