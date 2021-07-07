AeroVironment reveals Crysalis ground control system

RN looks forward to remote tower control
The first remote air traffic control tower for the UK armed forces is planned to go live next year.
AeroVironment has announced the release of a ‘next-generation’ ground control system (GCS)dubbed Crysalis to enhance C2 capabilities and control payloads of its family of UAVs.
The system has been principally designed around software, hardware and antennas, according to the manufacturer.
Crysalis is available in multiple configurations, including strapped to a soldier's chest as a wearable smartphone device or operated via laptop from a command centre.
Features of the new GCS include cross-functional compatibility with Android, Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems and an intuitive user interface to reduce cognitive workload for operators.
Crysalis also has a control app that lets ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The first remote air traffic control tower for the UK armed forces is planned to go live next year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has announced that it has entered into a contract to acquire Alion Science and Technology.
Unnamed customer to receive Israeli-made C-UAS systems in multimillion US dollar deal.
Given the latest delay to a key programme, how much confidence should there be in the underequipped British Army achieving key vehicle procurement ambitions laid out in the recent Integrated Review?
Progress in nanomaterial technologies could help militaries to counter directed-energy weapons, as the latest research finds new applications for defence.
The Co-operative Strike Weapons Technology Demonstrator seeks to improve the performance of current missiles and upgrade their software to allow them to work together.