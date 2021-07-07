To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

AeroVironment reveals Crysalis ground control system

7th July 2021 - 14:11 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

The Crysalis ground control system has been designed to improve C2 capabilities of Aerovirnoment UAVs. (Photo: AeroVironment)

AeroVironment has unveiled a new ground control system available in multiple configurations.

AeroVironment has announced the release of a ‘next-generation’ ground control system (GCS)dubbed Crysalis to enhance C2 capabilities and control payloads of its family of UAVs. 

The system has been principally designed around software, hardware and antennas, according to the manufacturer. 

Crysalis is available in multiple configurations, including strapped to a soldier's chest as a wearable smartphone device or operated via laptop from a command centre.

Features of the new GCS include cross-functional compatibility with Android, Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems and an intuitive user interface to reduce cognitive workload for operators. 

Crysalis also has a control app that lets ...

