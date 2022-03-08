ADS asks members to support UK aid effort for Ukraine

Aerospace and defence industry body ADS is working with various other trade associations to support efforts by UK Defence & Security Exports (UKDSE) to send stocks of urgently needed non-lethal defensive equipment and other aid to Ukraine.

‘UKDSE are really interested [in] what can be provided in days and weeks, stock that will take months to deliver is out of scope,’ ADS head of business development Simon​ Levy informed members via email on 8 March.

With the caveat that UK government requirements change ‘constantly’, Levy added that the initial focus is on personal protective equipment such as helmets and body armour; laser designators and rangefinders; night-vision capabilities; ration packs; and tactical medical kits for military end-users.

Some ADS members may already have been contacted by UKDSE but others have until 9 March to compile lists of humanitarian or military capabilities they can offer.