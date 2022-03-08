To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ADS asks members to support UK aid effort for Ukraine

8th March 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Ukrainian soldier with UK-supplied NLAW anti-armour weapon. UK companies have been asked by ADS to provide lists of humanitarian or military capabilities they can offer to Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

UK Defence & Security Exports aims to send helmets, body armour, targeting systems and night-vision equipment to Ukraine.

Aerospace and defence industry body ADS is working with various other trade associations to support efforts by UK Defence & Security Exports (UKDSE) to send stocks of urgently needed non-lethal defensive equipment and other aid to Ukraine.

‘UKDSE are really interested [in] what can be provided in days and weeks, stock that will take months to deliver is out of scope,’ ADS head of business development Simon​ Levy informed members via email on 8 March.

With the caveat that UK government requirements change ‘constantly’, Levy added that the initial focus is on personal protective equipment such as helmets and body armour; laser designators and rangefinders; night-vision capabilities; ration packs; and tactical medical kits for military end-users.

Some ADS members may already have been contacted by UKDSE but others have until 9 March to compile lists of humanitarian or military capabilities they can offer.

