ADS asks members to support UK aid effort for Ukraine

USSPACECOM and USSTRATCOM outline 2023 budget priorities
DoD leaders testified at a Senate Armed Services Committee and asked for resources to fund nuclear, hypersonic and cybersecurity programmes.
Aerospace and defence industry body ADS is working with various other trade associations to support efforts by UK Defence & Security Exports (UKDSE) to send stocks of urgently needed non-lethal defensive equipment and other aid to Ukraine.
‘UKDSE are really interested [in] what can be provided in days and weeks, stock that will take months to deliver is out of scope,’ ADS head of business development Simon Levy informed members via email on 8 March.
With the caveat that UK government requirements change ‘constantly’, Levy added that the initial focus is on personal protective equipment such as helmets and body armour; laser designators and rangefinders; night-vision capabilities; ration packs; and tactical medical kits for military end-users.
Some ADS members may already have been contacted by UKDSE but others have until 9 March to compile lists of humanitarian or military capabilities they can offer.
IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.
RUAG International has concluded an agreement on the sale of its Ammotec business unit to Beretta Holding.
While the Saudi defence sector continues its push to contribute to the national Vision 2030 economic modernisation programme, contracts awarded during WDS 2022 reveal there is still a role for international companies as well.
The UK government is facing calls to rethink its defence spending strategy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alarmed by increasing strategic competition and belligerent states, Australia has promised to increase the size of its military by nearly a third.