Volvo agrees to sell French vehicle maker Arquus
Volvo Group has agreed to sell French vehicle manufacturer Arquus to John Cockerill Defense. Consultations with staff should be completed before the end of March and the purchase will then be subject to governmental approvals and other conditions.
Volvo said the group’s operating income would be negatively impacted by approximately SEK900 million (US$86.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Arquus manufactures and sells specially designed vehicles to defence forces and employs about 1,200 employees in France. In 2022, Arquus represented approximately 1% of Volvo Group revenues.
Arquus’s range of vehicles for the French defence forces has included Trapper VT4 light all-terrain vehicles,
More from Defence Notes
-
Norway improves support chain for Ukraine as US sends more weapons
As the Ukraine-Russia war enters its third year, both Norway and the US have continued to commit support with the Nordic country improving ease of supply and the US sending $250 million more in equipment.
-
US Congress approves FY2024 defence spending bill
The US House of Representatives and Senate agreed to a $841.4 billion funding to cover DoD activities in the current fiscal year.
-
US awaits parliamentary approval to access Swedish military bases
A defence cooperation agreement between Sweden and the US will enable the Pentagon to preposition stocks and conduct operations in Swedish territory.
-
Be immersed in pioneering tech innovation at World Defense Show 2024
Journey to the Future at World Defense Show 2024 offers an interactive experience showcasing defence tech innovation and emerging trends across five domains.
-
A full year of continuing resolutions would be ‘devastating’ for defence plans, warns US senator
The chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations alerted that a full year of continuing resolutions would force the Pentagon to freeze 330 new programmes including the B-21 stealth bomber, C3BM developments and shipbuilding projects.
-
UK watchdog reveals $22 billion hole in military equipment plan
The UK National Audit Office (NAO) has delivered a scathing evaluation of the MoD's Equipment Plan for 2023–33, revealing a nearly £17 billion 'blackhole' in the budget.