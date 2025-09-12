Amazon Project Kuiper teams up with GRC to offer governments unprecedented capabilities (Studio)

Brought to you in partnership with Amazon Project Kuiper Government Solutions

The conversation covers how GRC was chosen as the first adopter of Kuiper services for the UK defence and other markets, and the importance of sovereign capability and interoperability when using commercial satellite networks. It emphasises key factors such as high security, low latency and resilience against threats.

It also discusses GRC's work over the last 18 months with KGS and end-users to develop a mature network topology for integrating Project Kuiper into defence systems, and how the partners are looking forward to the network being ready for operational use within a matter of months.