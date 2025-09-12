Amazon Project Kuiper teams up with GRC to offer governments unprecedented capabilities (Studio)
Brought to you in partnership with Amazon Project Kuiper Government Solutions
The conversation covers how GRC was chosen as the first adopter of Kuiper services for the UK defence and other markets, and the importance of sovereign capability and interoperability when using commercial satellite networks. It emphasises key factors such as high security, low latency and resilience against threats.
It also discusses GRC's work over the last 18 months with KGS and end-users to develop a mature network topology for integrating Project Kuiper into defence systems, and how the partners are looking forward to the network being ready for operational use within a matter of months.
More from DSEI 2025
-
Amazon Project Kuiper emphasises user-friendly solutions for multi-domain connectivity (Studio)
At DSEI 2025, Shephard's Alix Valenti spoke to Project Kuiper's Rich Pang about the importance of enabling seamless communication between allied forces such as NATO members in challenging operational environments.
-
DSEI 2025: ST Engineering kicks off export drive for new Bronco 3
The original Bronco was developed to meet the requirements of the Singapore Army and subsequently built in large numbers and many configurations.
-
DSEI 2025: ST Engineering and ARIS discuss partnership to offer Bronco all-terrain carrier to Italian Army.
On the show floor at DSEI 2025, representatives from ST Engineering and ARIS, and retired Italian general Ivan Caruso outlined the background to the teaming agreement with land warfare expert Christopher F Foss.
-
DSEI 2025: UK launches Project Octopus to deliver thousands of interceptor drones to Ukraine
The programme will work to build and deploy the drones to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia, coming a day after Poland shot down 19 Russian drones in its airspace.