Latvia invests in electromagnetic protection and cybersecurity

The defence industry: same as it ever was?
Earlier this year at DSEI, Shephard sat down with defence industry observers for an overview of the last twenty years in the defence industry.
With the goal to equip its armed forces with emerging and disruptive technologies, the Latvian MoD announced on 16 December that it will invest around €1.3 million ($1.4 million) in three innovative projects.
The efforts are intended to enhance electromagnetic protection and cybersecurity and to develop a ballistic protective vest and a resistant composite to protect UAVs.
A total of €465,000 ($526,000) has been allocated to the improvement of electromagnetic protection and cybersecurity in field conditions.
The project will be developed in cooperation with the Institute of Electronics and Computer Science and the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Latvia. It will use innovative shielding, monitoring and data destruction technologies.
The prototype of a ballistic protective vest will feature a pressure-sensitive layer with graphene and silicon aerogel for accurate reception of impact. This effort has been awarded funding of €449,000 ($508,000).
The development of a light and high-temperature resistant composite to protect UAVs from direct energy weapons has been received €369,000 ($383,000).
These proposals were selected under Latvia's Defence Innovation Research programme. The three winning projects will be implemented by December 2023.
Earlier this year at DSEI, Shephard sat down with defence industry observers for an overview of the last twenty years in the defence industry.
NATO’s military budget for 2022 will be €1.56 billion ($1.76 billion) and will cover the operating costs of the alliance's command structure headquarters, programmes and operations around the world.
Lockheed Martin continues support for Saudi-installed ballistic missile defence system.
UVision foresees rising demand from the US military for its HERO range.
The Nioa Weapons Manufacturing Facility (NWMF) will open in 2024 to produce small arms for the Australian military and overseas customers.
Welcome to Episode 50 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.