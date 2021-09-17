Latvian MoD seeks innovative defence and dual-use solutions

Armaments will be a priority for the Latvian MoD. (Photo: Latvian MoD)

The MoD is allocating funds to co-finance new solutions under the 2021 Grant Project Competition.

In order to access innovative military and dual-use solutions, the Latvian MoD will allocate €400,000 (about $470,000) to co-finance new systems under the 2021 Grant Project Competition. The service has identified unmanned systems, cyber security, EW and armaments as priority themes.

According to a press release from the MoD, it will cover half the costs of the chosen projects, potentially increasing to 75% if the results of the research can be exploited, promoting technology transfer as well as cooperation with research institutions.

The MoD will organise an online seminar on 20 September to disclose details about the competition. SMEs and entrepreneurs registered in Latvia will be allowed to join in the contest.

The submitted projects will be evaluated according to their applicability in the defence and security sector; the general ability of the company to develop the project; product innovation; technological capacity; the involvement of research organisations; international competitiveness; and the economic impact on the company's future business.

As the MoD noted in its press release, the goal of the contest is to increase the competitiveness, export and innovation capabilities of Latvian defence and security companies, while also aiding cooperation with research institutions in the development of military or dual-use products and technologies.

The MoD has been running this contest since 2018 and it has invested €1.2 million on 21 projects.