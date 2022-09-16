To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israeli KC-46 tanker fleet to receive unique configurations

16th September 2022 - 16:45 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Non-recurring engineering funding has been put toward production of Israeli KC-46A tankers in unique configurations. (Photo: Boeing)

Israel's KC-46A tanker aircraft are set to be designed differently from standard USAF models.

Israel’s KC-46A tanker aircraft are to be integrated with a number of unique configurations, Shephard can reveal.

Details of how exactly the platforms will be different to those of the USAF have not been disclosed by the Israeli MoD but a separate source, on background, confirmed that non-recurring engineering funding has been issued to support the design changes.

While an overview of the new configurations is not being shared, it is not unusual for the US to provide Israel with first access to military technology or approve special requests to integrate aircraft under order with bespoke subsystems.

Israel’s F-35A fleet,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us