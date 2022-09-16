Israeli KC-46 tanker fleet to receive unique configurations

Israel’s KC-46A tanker aircraft are to be integrated with a number of unique configurations, Shephard can reveal.

Details of how exactly the platforms will be different to those of the USAF have not been disclosed by the Israeli MoD but a separate source, on background, confirmed that non-recurring engineering funding has been issued to support the design changes.

While an overview of the new configurations is not being shared, it is not unusual for the US to provide Israel with first access to military technology or approve special requests to integrate aircraft under order with bespoke subsystems.

Israel’s F-35A fleet,