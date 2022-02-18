To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Is it time for the year of the Taiwan Tiger? (Opinion)

18th February 2022 - 05:43 GMT | by The Geobukseon in Indo-Pacific

RSS

Taiwanese F-CK-1 fighter rehearses highway operations during an exercise.

Taiwan is under severe threat from Chinese military action. What are some out-of-the-box measures that Taiwan and friends could take?

It is now the Year of the Tiger in the Asian lunar calendar. Taiwan is sometimes referred to as Asia’s tiger, but how little romantic effort the leadership of the covetous Chinese Communist Party in China has made to court, woo and persuade the island nation of Taiwan to combine in a new partnership as one nation.

Instead, it threatens violence and uses coercion.

On 5 February, a small Chinese aircraft violated Taiwan’s airspace and flew over Dongyin, a small island 160km north of Taiwan, and 50km west of Fujian Province of China. This was a rare violation of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us