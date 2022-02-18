Is it time for the year of the Taiwan Tiger? (Opinion)

It is now the Year of the Tiger in the Asian lunar calendar. Taiwan is sometimes referred to as Asia’s tiger, but how little romantic effort the leadership of the covetous Chinese Communist Party in China has made to court, woo and persuade the island nation of Taiwan to combine in a new partnership as one nation.

Instead, it threatens violence and uses coercion.

On 5 February, a small Chinese aircraft violated Taiwan’s airspace and flew over Dongyin, a small island 160km north of Taiwan, and 50km west of Fujian Province of China. This was a rare violation of