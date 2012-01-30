USAF moves forward with HH-60 replacement

Despite budget cuts continuing to cast a long shadow over US helicopter programmes, the US Air Force is looking to advance plans for a new Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH).

Col Chad Franks, commanding officer of 347th Rescue Group, said acquisition plans were made more urgent by the high demand for the aging HH-60G Pave Hawk, which was putting a strain on an already stressed fleet.

‘There have been a lot of major structural cracks in the last six years in the HH-60 and increased combat damage,’ explained Franks, speaking at the IQPC International Military Helicopter conference in London on 26