To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Eastern Shipbuilding 'well positioned' to meet US defence needs, new CEO says

Eastern Shipbuilding 'well positioned' to meet US defence needs, new CEO says

9th February 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A Heritage-class offshore patrol cutter under production at Eastern Shipbuilding's Panama City shipyard. (Photo: Eastern Shipbuilding)

The Floridian shipbuilder sees opportunities in conversions and is protesting a decision by the US Coast Guard to award a significant contract to competitor Austal USA in court.

Speaking to Shephard after he was appointed the new CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group last week, Joey D'Isernia said the Florida shipyard was 'well positioned' to meet the demands of the US Navy and US Coast Guard (USCG).

In 2016, Eastern was selected to design and build stage 1 of the USCG's new Heritage-class offshore patrol cutters (OPCs), which D'Isernia said was the largest acquisition programme in the service's history.

D'Isernia said the US needed to retain an industrial complex of tier-one and two shipyards to support its fleet acquisition plans.

He added: 'There are obvious concerns about the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us