To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Turkiye's Gokbey helicopter marks first indigenous engined flight

4th May 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Engines are seen as a weak link in Turkiye's indigenous defence capabilities, making the latest flight significant. (Photo: Turkish Aerospace)

On April 22, 2023, Turkish Aerospace’s T-625 GOKBEY general-purpose helicopter conducted a test flight with an indigenous TEI-TS1400 engine for the first time.

The flight of the indigenous helicopter with TS1400 Turboshaft Engine produced by TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) marked a first for the Turkish defence industry.

Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), announced the event on Twitter with a video. 

He defined the event as a milestone for the Turkish defence industry as although Turkish defence companies are on the rise by developing and manufacturing much of the military equipment, engines are considered to be Ankara's weakest link. 

As one of the most promising engine projects, the TS1400 has started testing on the GOKBEY utility helicopter.

'An important milestone in the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us