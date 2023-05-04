Turkiye's Gokbey helicopter marks first indigenous engined flight
The flight of the indigenous helicopter with TS1400 Turboshaft Engine produced by TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) marked a first for the Turkish defence industry.
Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), announced the event on Twitter with a video.
He defined the event as a milestone for the Turkish defence industry as although Turkish defence companies are on the rise by developing and manufacturing much of the military equipment, engines are considered to be Ankara's weakest link.
As one of the most promising engine projects, the TS1400 has started testing on the GOKBEY utility helicopter.
'An important milestone in the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Helicopter
-
US Coast Guard to upgrade radars for MH-60 and MH-65 helicopter fleets
New Honeywell IntuVue RDR-7000 weather radars will be installed on USCG MH-60 and MH-65 helicopters.
-
Royal Navy helicopter crews transfer control of UAS in European first
Using technology supplied by QinetiQ, two Royal Navy helicopter crews successfully exchanged control of a UAS while in flight.
-
Leonardo wins Canadian helicopter upgrade programme
The upgrade contract will ensure that the Candian helicopters are compliant with future technological requirements.
-
Guatemala receives Bell Subaru helicopters
The latest version of the Bell 412 helicopter has improved performance and weight capacity and will support Guatemala in various missions.
-
Algeria expresses interest in AW249 while AW139 deal remains in limbo
Leonardo and Algeria hope to seal the AW139 deal in 2023 while Italy and the North African country further strengthen defence ties.