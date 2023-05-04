Turkiye's Gokbey helicopter marks first indigenous engined flight

The flight of the indigenous helicopter with TS1400 Turboshaft Engine produced by TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) marked a first for the Turkish defence industry.

Ismail Demir, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), announced the event on Twitter with a video.

He defined the event as a milestone for the Turkish defence industry as although Turkish defence companies are on the rise by developing and manufacturing much of the military equipment, engines are considered to be Ankara's weakest link.

As one of the most promising engine projects, the TS1400 has started testing on the GOKBEY utility helicopter.

'An important milestone in the