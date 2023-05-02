To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AKINCI and KIZILELMA UAVs’ autonomous flight in close formation marks a Turkish first

2nd May 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

Bayraktar Kızılelma reached a speed of 630 kph (390 mph) in the tests. (Photo: Baykar)

On April 24, 2023, Turkish uncrewed fighter jet KIZILELMA and an AKINCI conducted an autonomous flight in close formation as part of KIZILELMA’s ongoing flight tests.

Selcuk Bayraktar, the Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of Baykar Tech., touted the flight as a first in world aviation history. 

'Today, for the first time in world aviation history, 2 UCAVs flew in close formation autonomously.' said Bayraktar on Twitter.

Bayraktar Kızılelma reached a speed of 630 kph (390 mph) in these tests.

Speaking to Shephard, Arda Mevlutoglu, a defence and aviation expert in Turkiye, emphasized the technology and engineering infrastructure of two uncrewed assets conducted flight together. 

'KIZILELMA and AKINCI flying in formation in full autonomous mode is a significant milestone in [the] Turkish aerospace sector, because

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us