AKINCI and KIZILELMA UAVs’ autonomous flight in close formation marks a Turkish first

Selcuk Bayraktar, the Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of Baykar Tech., touted the flight as a first in world aviation history.

'Today, for the first time in world aviation history, 2 UCAVs flew in close formation autonomously.' said Bayraktar on Twitter.

Bayraktar Kızılelma reached a speed of 630 kph (390 mph) in these tests.

Speaking to Shephard, Arda Mevlutoglu, a defence and aviation expert in Turkiye, emphasized the technology and engineering infrastructure of two uncrewed assets conducted flight together.

'KIZILELMA and AKINCI flying in formation in full autonomous mode is a significant milestone in [the] Turkish aerospace sector, because