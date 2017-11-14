To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

RNZAF helicopters achieve milestones on exercise

14th November 2017 - 21:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Westport

RSS

NHIndustries NH90 and Leonardo AW109LUH helicopters of No.3 Squadron from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) both achieved milestones during Exercise Southern Katipo in October-November.

The AW109s received a type certificate on 10 November, signifying their full release to service, an achievement reached six years after arriving in New Zealand. The NH90, meanwhile, has logged a capability release for embarked operations.

No.3 squadron personnel spent one week aboard the multirole ship HMNZS Canterbury at the start of the exercise, enabling the NH90’s embarked capability to be released for non-tactical operations.

This embarked phase included the ship-to-shore movement of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us