RNZAF helicopters achieve milestones on exercise

NHIndustries NH90 and Leonardo AW109LUH helicopters of No.3 Squadron from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) both achieved milestones during Exercise Southern Katipo in October-November.

The AW109s received a type certificate on 10 November, signifying their full release to service, an achievement reached six years after arriving in New Zealand. The NH90, meanwhile, has logged a capability release for embarked operations.

No.3 squadron personnel spent one week aboard the multirole ship HMNZS Canterbury at the start of the exercise, enabling the NH90’s embarked capability to be released for non-tactical operations.

This embarked phase included the ship-to-shore movement of