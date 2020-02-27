India orders Apaches, this time for the army

President Donald Trump’s visit to India provided a suitable PR backdrop for India and the US to sign a deal for six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army.

These six Apaches come on top of 22 AH-64Es ordered for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2015 and currently undergoing delivery. The IAF has received 17 so far, with the remaining five due by the end of March.

The aircraft in the new acquisition are due to be delivered to the Army Aviation Corps beginning in 2023.

Trump, commenting on this deal and another one for 24 MH-60R