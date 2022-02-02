NAVAIR awards two King Stallion contract modifications

One down, 16 to go as Spain receives first remanufactured Chinook
Spain is part of a European trend to modernise CH-47 Chinooks.
Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky has received two new contract modifications from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter.
One modification — worth $684.95 million and scheduled for completion by July 2025 — exercises options for the LRIP and delivery of nine CH-53Ks, ‘as well as associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support’, the DoD announced on 31 January.
The other modification is worth $101.88 million for the procurement by December 2022 of long-lead items for full-rate Lot 7 production of the aircraft.
Sikorsky and the USMC hope for a decision on CH-53K full-rate production in Q2 2023, followed by a first operational deployment in 2024 and full operational capability by the end of the decade.
The Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) phase of the King Stallion programme began in July 2021 and is scheduled for completion in February 2022, according to the latest annual report from the Director Operational Test & Evaluation (DOT&E).
Spain is part of a European trend to modernise CH-47 Chinooks.
Tactical Engagement Simulation System kits are included in the latest aspect of the FMS deal to sell AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters to Morocco.
Collins Aerospace has made new progress when demonstrating Air Launched Effects (ALE) capabilities under the US Army's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) effort.
The Light Utility Helicopter being built in India by HAL will include heating and ventilation from French company Liebherr.
In recent flight tests, SB>1 Defiant exceeded the 230kt FLRAA speed requirement set by the US Army.
The British Army has announced it has started flight tests of new Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.