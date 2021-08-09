King Stallion embarks on IOT&E

S-100 completes USN flight trials
ONR-sponsored demonstration showcased Schiebel UAS with lidar data-gathering system.
The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter is poised to demonstrate in-flight refuelling in August after initial operational testing and evaluation (IOT&E) began in July.
Speaking on 3 August during a briefing at the Navy League Sea-Air-Space conference in Washington DC, USMC programme manager Col Jack Perrin said that since the first fleet flight of the CH-53K in January 2021, crews from the VMX-1 operational test and development squadron carried out 250h of preparations for IOT&E.
The IOT&E phase includes deployments to demonstrate required performance under field conditions. In August, for example, CH-53Ks will demonstrate their capability to be refuelled in flight by USMC Lockheed Martin KC-130 tankers.
King Stallions will also demonstrate desert and mountain performance, said Perrin, before two shipboard deployments and tests at two different ranges covering ‘all the environments where the Marines operate aircraft’.
Pilots from development and operational squadrons will fly the CH-53K during the IOT&E. The USMC has already taken delivery of King Stallion pilot and maintenance training systems and it will start training the first squadron to make the transition later in 2021.
|Supplier
|Sikorsky
|Total Ordered
|24
|Unit Cost ($US)
|125,000,000
|First Delivery Date
|2018
|Out Of Service Date
|2055
|Status
|In production
|Length
|30.20m
|Width
|2.69m
|Height
|8.46m
|Diameter ...
