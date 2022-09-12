To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MSPO 2022: Poland surprises with size of Apache request

12th September 2022 - 15:15 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

RSS

AH-64E Apache Guardian was on display at MSPO 2022. (Photo: Grzegorz Sobczak)

Poland aims to order three times as many AH-64E attack helicopters as previously expected.

Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak has revealed that a Letter of Request has been sent to the US government for 96 AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters from Boeing, as a solution to requirements in the Kruk programme.

Błaszczak announced the news after a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin III during an 8 September visit to Ramstein AFB in Germany, where he attended a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Shephard Defence Insight values the 96-helicopter procurement programme at $3.3 billion.

While the selection of Apache for Kruk is not surprising, as Boeing’s proposal has long been

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Grzegorz Sobczak

Author

Grzegorz Sobczak

Grzegorz Sobczak is based in Warsaw, Poland.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us