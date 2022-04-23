AH-64E and AH-1Z to fight it out for Poland’s attack helicopter crown

Poland’s long-delayed Kruk attack helicopter acquisition has taken a significant step forward with news that two manufacturers have handed in offers for further consideration.

In a 21 April social media post the Polish Ministry of National Defence said that both Bell and Boeing had submitted offers with the best one to be selected, though no date for a contract award was mentioned.

Either the AH-64E Apache or AH-1Z Viper will now go on to win the acquisition and replace a fleet of ageing Mi-24 helicopters.

Figures from Defence Insight indicate that 32 helicopters are set to be procured under Kruk