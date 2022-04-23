To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AH-64E and AH-1Z to fight it out for Poland’s attack helicopter crown

23rd April 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Poland is set to retire an aging fleet of Mi-24 helicopters with either the AH-64E or AH-1Z (Photo: Poland MND)

Poland looks to be closing in on an overdue deal for new attack helicopters.

Poland’s long-delayed Kruk attack helicopter acquisition has taken a significant step forward with news that two manufacturers have handed in offers for further consideration.

In a 21 April social media post the Polish Ministry of National Defence said that both Bell and Boeing had submitted offers with the best one to be selected, though no date for a contract award was mentioned.

Either the AH-64E Apache or AH-1Z Viper will now go on to win the acquisition and replace a fleet of ageing Mi-24 helicopters.

Figures from Defence Insight indicate that 32 helicopters are set to be procured under Kruk

