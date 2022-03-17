Latest version of Apache Guardian makes overseas US Army debut

Camp Humphreys in South Korea has become the first US Army overseas base to receive upgraded AH-64E v6 Apache Guardian attack helicopters, manufacturer Boeing announced on 14 March.

A total of 24 helicopters were transported by USAF C-17 Globemaster III.

The network-centric, multi-mission v6 is the most modern configuration of the Apache, Boeing announced in a statement, adding that the helicopter features ‘enhanced sensors, software, weapon systems and more to provide pilots with unprecedented performance, connectivity and versatility’.

Specific v6 enhancements include extending the range of the Longbow Fire Control Radar; RF interferometer passive ranging; Joint Air-to-Ground Missile integration; Modernized Day Sensor Assembly with colour displays; a maritime targeting capability; and (potentially) autonomous refuelling.

In total, notes Shephard Defence Insight, the US Army aims to acquire 791 AH-64Es to fulfil its attack helicopter requirement. The service intends to sustain the Apache fleet until 2040.