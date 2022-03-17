Latest version of Apache Guardian makes overseas US Army debut

Greeks ask for eight more Chinook engines
A potential addition to a 2014 FMS deal would see Honeywell provide extra T55-GA-714A engines for Hellenic Army CH-47D helicopters.
Camp Humphreys in South Korea has become the first US Army overseas base to receive upgraded AH-64E v6 Apache Guardian attack helicopters, manufacturer Boeing announced on 14 March.
A total of 24 helicopters were transported by USAF C-17 Globemaster III.
The network-centric, multi-mission v6 is the most modern configuration of the Apache, Boeing announced in a statement, adding that the helicopter features ‘enhanced sensors, software, weapon systems and more to provide pilots with unprecedented performance, connectivity and versatility’.
Specific v6 enhancements include extending the range of the Longbow Fire Control Radar; RF interferometer passive ranging; Joint Air-to-Ground Missile integration; Modernized Day Sensor Assembly with colour displays; a maritime targeting capability; and (potentially) autonomous refuelling.
In total, notes Shephard Defence Insight, the US Army aims to acquire 791 AH-64Es to fulfil its attack helicopter requirement. The service intends to sustain the Apache fleet until 2040.
Leonardo's industrial recovery looks to be in good health, following production complications linked to COVID-19 issues.
US Special Operations Command orders six remanufactured MH-47G helicopters from Boeing.
The USN has contracted Northrop Grumman to improve the avionics of its AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets in order to keep the platform flying.
As General Electric prepares to test imminently a fully assembled T901 engine for the first time, the US Army will monitor developments closely as it sticks to a plan of holding a Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) fly-off in 2023.
The Brazilian Air Force did not specify why it is withdrawing its 12 Mi-35M attack helicopters from service, but several factors seem to have played a part.