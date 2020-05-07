To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army counts down to AH-64E V6 operations

7th May 2020 - 12:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

The US Army will aim to have the new AH-64E Apache Guardian V6 configuration in service during Q1 2022 following flight training with the first unit.

Designed to enhance lethality and better support multi-domain operations, V6 enhancements comprise: extended range for the Longbow Fire Control Radar (FCR); radar frequency interferometer passive ranging; Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) integration; Modernized Day Sensor Assembly with colour displays; and a maritime targeting capability.

The 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion in the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, located at the army’s Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington State, is scheduled to become the first unit to train with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from US Military Aviation Special Report

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us