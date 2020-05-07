US Army counts down to AH-64E V6 operations

The US Army will aim to have the new AH-64E Apache Guardian V6 configuration in service during Q1 2022 following flight training with the first unit.

Designed to enhance lethality and better support multi-domain operations, V6 enhancements comprise: extended range for the Longbow Fire Control Radar (FCR); radar frequency interferometer passive ranging; Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM) integration; Modernized Day Sensor Assembly with colour displays; and a maritime targeting capability.

The 1-229th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion in the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, located at the army’s Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington State, is scheduled to become the first unit to train with