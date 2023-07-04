Fokker Services Group accredited for Dutch NH90 base maintenance

Fokker is compliant with the Dutch NLD-MAR-145 regulations as of April 2023.

FSG Defense commercial manager Marco Verweij said: ‘This accreditation is testament to our highly reliable quality system, and the passion, talent, and skills of a dedicated team of experts who ensure the safety and reliability of each NH90 we support.

‘Founded on more than 100 years of history in aviation, FSG is uniquely positioned to become the partner of choice of the RNLAF for support of their aircraft and helicopter maintenance and future modification requests.’

The NH90, built by NHIndustries, will be worked on at Fokker’s Woensdrecht aircraft maintenance and completion centre with the new accreditation.

The Woensdrecht site is equipped with more than 23,200 m2 of hangar facilities, a dedicated team of experts in nose-to-tail inspection and provides direct access to the RNLAF tarmac through an interconnecting taxiway.