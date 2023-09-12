To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

KAI and Airbus Helicopters ink a supply contract for LAH and KUH helicopters

12th September 2023 - 05:14 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

KAI was awarded a first production contract for ten Light Attack Helicopters for the ROK Army in December 2022. (Image: KAI)

Airbus Helicopters and KAI have agreed a contract covering the supply of helicopter components for the latter over the next decade.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Airbus Helicopters signed a serial production order contract on 30 August

covering ten years’ worth of components for up to 300 Light Attack Helicopters (LAH) plus Surion (KUH-1) helicopters.

The agreement was signed at KAI’s headquarters in Sacheon, Gyeongnam.

KAI stated: ‘This contract was concluded to overcome the unstable global supply chain through cooperation between the two companies and to improve competitiveness in the global market based on mutually stable supply.’

The South Korean conglomerate added: ‘KAI is expected to strengthen its competitiveness in receiving domestic and international orders in the future by establishing a flexible

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us