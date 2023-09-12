KAI and Airbus Helicopters ink a supply contract for LAH and KUH helicopters
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Airbus Helicopters signed a serial production order contract on 30 August
covering ten years’ worth of components for up to 300 Light Attack Helicopters (LAH) plus Surion (KUH-1) helicopters.
The agreement was signed at KAI’s headquarters in Sacheon, Gyeongnam.
KAI stated: ‘This contract was concluded to overcome the unstable global supply chain through cooperation between the two companies and to improve competitiveness in the global market based on mutually stable supply.’
The South Korean conglomerate added: ‘KAI is expected to strengthen its competitiveness in receiving domestic and international orders in the future by establishing a flexible
