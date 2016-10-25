Indo Defence 2016: Indonesia sets out defence priorities (video)

Indonesia has several key defence programmes including renewing submarines, armoured vehicles and fighter aircraft, as well as initiatives that see local industry develop domestic capabilities in partnership with international companies.

In April, Shephard Media spoke to Indonesia's head of the Directorate of Technology and Defence Industry, Brig Gen Jan Pieter Ate about these programmes.

He laid out Indonesia's procurement priorities in advance of the Indo Defence exhibition in Jakarta in November 2016.

