Indo Defence 2016: Saab outlines Indo collaboration (video)
Like many countries that are looking to develop an indigenous defence manufacturing capability, technology transfer and offset deals are a key priority for Indonesia when it comes to making defence deals with international partners.
One Western company that is assisting Indonesia in building this indigenous capability is Sweden's Saab, which has entered into an agreement with state-owned enterprise PT Pindad to focus on ground-based air defence (GBAD).
This agreement centres on the RBS 70 NG missile system and Giraffe 1X AESA radar, which will be integrated with the Indonesian Army's Komodo 4x4 vehicle. An example was on display
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Indo Defence 2016 Show News
-
Indo Defence 2016: Beretta builds Asia presence (video)
Italian firearms group Beretta displayed its wares at this year's Indo Defence exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, including several weapons that have been sold to the …
-
Indo Defence 2016: Teaming to offer digital vehicles
Thales has teamed with Indonesian companies PT Len and PT Pindad to develop a fully networked vehicle proposal. The company brought a modified 4x4 Bushmaster, named …
-
Indo Defence 2016: CMI gunning for Asia-Pacific sales (video)
Belgium weapon specialists CMI Defence plays a large role in several Indonesian projects, not least the Badak 6x6 armoured vehicle, which is fitted with its …
-
Indo Defence 2016: That's a wrap (video)
Shephard Media's land warfare editor Tim Fish and staff reporter Grant Turnbull discuss some of the main events at this year's Indo Defence 2016 exhibition …
-
Indo Defence 2016: Hopes for light artillery expansion
French defence manufacturer Nexter expects further orders for its LG1 light artillery gun in Indonesia. The company has already delivered 20 to the Indonesian Marines. …
-
Indo Defence 2016: Infantry weapon prototypes unveiled
The Indonesian Army has developed two new prototype infantry weapons that the service wants to test to see if they can enter production. Both displayed …