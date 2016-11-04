Indo Defence 2016: Saab outlines Indo collaboration (video)

Like many countries that are looking to develop an indigenous defence manufacturing capability, technology transfer and offset deals are a key priority for Indonesia when it comes to making defence deals with international partners.

One Western company that is assisting Indonesia in building this indigenous capability is Sweden's Saab, which has entered into an agreement with state-owned enterprise PT Pindad to focus on ground-based air defence (GBAD).

This agreement centres on the RBS 70 NG missile system and Giraffe 1X AESA radar, which will be integrated with the Indonesian Army's Komodo 4x4 vehicle. An example was on display