Indo Defence 2016: Armour modernisation nears completion

25th October 2016 - 06:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

Rheinmetall is due to complete deliveries of the Leopard 2 RI main battle tank to Indonesia by March 2017.

Indonesia ordered 61 Leopard RI MBTs among other vehicles in a package worth some $280 million in December 2012. 

The other vehicles included were 42 Leopard 2+ MBTs, 42 upgraded Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles and ten specialist vehicles (four Büffel armoured recovery vehicles, three Leguan bridge-layers and three armoured engineering vehicles)

Indonesia was the second Asian country to adopt the Leopard 2 after Singapore, although some wonder at Indonesia’s wisdom in purchasing such heavy MBTs given the country’s archipelagic nature,

