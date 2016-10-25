Indo Defence 2016: Armour modernisation nears completion
Rheinmetall is due to complete deliveries of the Leopard 2 RI main battle tank to Indonesia by March 2017.
Indonesia ordered 61 Leopard RI MBTs among other vehicles in a package worth some $280 million in December 2012.
The other vehicles included were 42 Leopard 2+ MBTs, 42 upgraded Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles and ten specialist vehicles (four Büffel armoured recovery vehicles, three Leguan bridge-layers and three armoured engineering vehicles)
Indonesia was the second Asian country to adopt the Leopard 2 after Singapore, although some wonder at Indonesia’s wisdom in purchasing such heavy MBTs given the country’s archipelagic nature,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Indo Defence 2016 Show News
-
Indo Defence 2016: Beretta builds Asia presence (video)
Italian firearms group Beretta displayed its wares at this year's Indo Defence exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, including several weapons that have been sold to the …
-
Indo Defence 2016: Teaming to offer digital vehicles
Thales has teamed with Indonesian companies PT Len and PT Pindad to develop a fully networked vehicle proposal. The company brought a modified 4x4 Bushmaster, named …
-
Indo Defence 2016: CMI gunning for Asia-Pacific sales (video)
Belgium weapon specialists CMI Defence plays a large role in several Indonesian projects, not least the Badak 6x6 armoured vehicle, which is fitted with its …
-
Indo Defence 2016: That's a wrap (video)
Shephard Media's land warfare editor Tim Fish and staff reporter Grant Turnbull discuss some of the main events at this year's Indo Defence 2016 exhibition …
-
Indo Defence 2016: Hopes for light artillery expansion
French defence manufacturer Nexter expects further orders for its LG1 light artillery gun in Indonesia. The company has already delivered 20 to the Indonesian Marines. …
-
Indo Defence 2016: Saab outlines Indo collaboration (video)
Like many countries that are looking to develop an indigenous defence manufacturing capability, technology transfer and offset deals are a key priority for Indonesia when …