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Hip swings into trials for Russian SF

23rd July 2020 - 18:00 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Moscow

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Flight tests have begun in Russia of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN Hip helicopter to determine its aerodynamic and flight performance characteristics.

Tests will also assess the maneuverability, stability and manageability of the rotorcraft, as well as the reliability and efficiency of its weapon systems and defensive equipment.

After the first phase of the trials finishes in November 2020, ‘the helicopter will be assessed by specialised state institutes and flight centres’, said Andrey Boginsky, general director of manufacturer Russian Helicopters.

The helicopter is designed for transport and fire support roles with Russian SF, as a protected all-weather aircraft capable of performing night

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Alex Orlov

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Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

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