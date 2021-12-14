Future requirements and negotiations to decide UK NMH fleet total

Turkey changes tack on choice of helicopter for Anadolu
Plans in Turkey to deploy a navalised version of the T129 ATAK helicopter aboard the future amphibious assault ship Anadolu appear to have been shelved in favour of the AH-1W SuperCobra.
The UK MoD has told Shephard that it will only settle on an exact number of aircraft for its New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition once future requirements have been decided and commercial negotiations conclude.
A NMH draft plan released on 11 November stated that the UK wants to buy between 36-44 aircraft — funded at £1 billion ($1.34 billion) — a procurement that has witnessed interest from UK-based and international manufacturers alike.
Airbus UK and Leonardo had been the only two manufacturers to officially confirm which aircraft they were offering for NMH up to 13 December, when Sikorsky announced in …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Plans in Turkey to deploy a navalised version of the T129 ATAK helicopter aboard the future amphibious assault ship Anadolu appear to have been shelved in favour of the AH-1W SuperCobra.
Question marks around NH90 capabilities are behind a move by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to open dialogue with industry on potential supply of new coast guard helicopters.
Four Huey II helicopters arrived on 4 December in Sarajevo – ahead of the original planned delivery date of 2022-2023.
A government-to-government deal for multirole helicopters between Austria and Italy marks a milestone in cooperation between the two countries.
Boeing is to provide six remanufactured MH-47G Chinooks to USSOCOM.
The Brazilian Navy already operates the H225M (as the UH-15 Super Cougar) but it has just received its first naval combat-ready variant.