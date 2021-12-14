Future requirements and negotiations to decide UK NMH fleet total

The UK MoD has told Shephard that it will only settle on an exact number of aircraft for its New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition once future requirements have been decided and commercial negotiations conclude.

A NMH draft plan released on 11 November stated that the UK wants to buy between 36-44 aircraft — funded at £1 billion ($1.34 billion) — a procurement that has witnessed interest from UK-based and international manufacturers alike.

Airbus UK and Leonardo had been the only two manufacturers to officially confirm which aircraft they were offering for NMH up to 13 December, when Sikorsky announced in …