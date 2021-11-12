UK to buy up to 44 aircraft under draft plan for New Medium Helicopter acquisition

The UK MoD has published a draft plan to buy between 36 and 44 aircraft under its long-awaited New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition programme.

Details of the £1 billion ($1.34 billion) plan were included in a NMH Market Interest Day solicitation issued to industry on 11 November – a move that formally launches the rotary-wing procurement programme. The solicitation also mentioned a proposal to buy two cockpit simulators and one cabin simulator for training purposes.

The Market Interest Day, to be held on 25 November, is designed to let the MoD communicate requirements with industry and clarify any issues …