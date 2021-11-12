UK to buy up to 44 aircraft under draft plan for New Medium Helicopter acquisition

Philippines welcomes final five Black Hawks
Delivery of five S-70i helicopters to the Philippines marks the completion of a 16-aircraft order.
The UK MoD has published a draft plan to buy between 36 and 44 aircraft under its long-awaited New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition programme.
Details of the £1 billion ($1.34 billion) plan were included in a NMH Market Interest Day solicitation issued to industry on 11 November – a move that formally launches the rotary-wing procurement programme. The solicitation also mentioned a proposal to buy two cockpit simulators and one cabin simulator for training purposes.
The Market Interest Day, to be held on 25 November, is designed to let the MoD communicate requirements with industry and clarify any issues …
FMS contract modification for Czech Republic covers one training device for the AH-1Z helicopter.
Lockheed Martin has contracted Rossel Techsys, based in Bengaluru, to support the delivery of MH-60R helicopters to India.
Israel has FMS approval to buy new CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters — but certain important details still need to be defined.
A third DART Aerospace helicopter type will now be equipped with the SkyCannon Fire Attack System
Lockheed Martin is making RF interferometer hardware for installation aboard AH-64E helicopters operated by three FMS customers.