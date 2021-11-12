To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

UK to buy up to 44 aircraft under draft plan for New Medium Helicopter acquisition

12th November 2021 - 15:15 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RSS

A soldier fast ropes from a Puma helicopter. (Photo: UK MoD)

Key details of the UK's New Medium Helicopter programme have emerged.

The UK MoD has published a draft plan to buy between 36 and 44 aircraft under its long-awaited New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition programme.

Details of the £1 billion ($1.34 billion) plan were included in a NMH Market Interest Day solicitation issued to industry on 11 November – a move that formally launches the rotary-wing procurement programme. The solicitation also mentioned a proposal to buy two cockpit simulators and one cabin simulator for training purposes.

The Market Interest Day, to be held on 25 November, is designed to let the MoD communicate requirements with industry and clarify any issues …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Helicopter

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users