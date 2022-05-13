First NH90 TTH of the year arrives for French Army

USN orders support for advanced imaging sensors on Seahawks
The USN has contracted Raytheon to support multi-spectral targeting systems installed on MH-60R and MH-60S Seahawk helicopters.
Defence procurement agency DGA revealed on 12 May that the French Army has received the first of eight NH90 TTH transport helicopters scheduled for delivery in 2022.
The helicopter from NHIndustries is also the 52nd TTH-variant aircraft delivered out of 74 planned under the French Military Programming Law 2019-2025 procurement scheme.
‘The remaining helicopters will be delivered to the Army by 2026,’ the DGA announced.
NH90 TTHs are being procured by the DGA to replace Puma helicopters for French Army tactical transport missions.
As previously reported by Shephard, French SOF will receive ten specially adapted NH90 TTHs, with the first batch of six helicopters to be delivered the Army's 4th Special Forces Helicopter Regiment in 2025, followed by a second set of four in 2026.
In another twist for Germany's heavy-lift helicopter acquisition, the MoD has questioned where information about selection of the CH-47F came from, dismissing such a claim and stating that an official announcement will happen soon.
Poland looks to be closing in on an overdue deal for new attack helicopters.
Nigeria has been approved by the US to buy AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters.
With Saudi military aircraft numbers set to double in the next ten years, SAMI and Boeing are joining forces for helicopter MRO in the kingdom.
Prime contractor Leonardo delivered two NH90 NFH helicopters to Qatar on 31 March, with ten more to follow by 2025.