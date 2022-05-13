To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First NH90 TTH of the year arrives for French Army

13th May 2022 - 10:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The French Army has taken delivery of another NH90 TTH helicopter, with seven more to follow in 2022. (Photo: DGA)

A total of eight NH90 TTH transport helicopters are expected to be delivered to the French Army in 2022.

Defence procurement agency DGA revealed on 12 May that the French Army has received the first of eight NH90 TTH transport helicopters scheduled for delivery in 2022.

The helicopter from NHIndustries is also the 52nd TTH-variant aircraft delivered out of 74 planned under the French Military Programming Law 2019-2025 procurement scheme.

‘The remaining helicopters will be delivered to the Army by 2026,’ the DGA announced.

NH90 TTHs are being procured by the DGA to replace Puma helicopters for French Army tactical transport missions.

As previously reported by Shephard, French SOF will receive ten specially adapted NH90 TTHs, with the first batch of six helicopters to be delivered the Army's 4th Special Forces Helicopter Regiment in 2025, followed by a second set of four in 2026.

