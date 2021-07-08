To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

France proceeds alone with enhanced NH90

8th July 2021 - 10:43 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

Full-scale mock-up of the NH90 TFRA Standard 2 helicopter at SOFINS 2021. (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

SOF variant of NH90 offers a number of improvements but France must still convince other operators to adopt it.

Only the French Army has decided to acquire a highly capable version of the NH90 helicopter for its special forces, as decided by defence minister Florence Parly in November 2020 during a meeting devoted to the programme.

French SOF will operate 10 NH90 TTH troop transport helicopters from 2025 with new digital technologies, under a production contract from the NATO Helicopter Management Agency.

The deal with NHIndustries and its partner companies (Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo and Fokker) is worth an undisclosed sum.

The 10 NH90 TTHs had previously been ordered by French procurement agency DGA but they will now be produced ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users