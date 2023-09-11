To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Dart Aerospace to supply high-lift heliporter to US Navy

11th September 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The heliporter device can be used to manoeuvre aircraft such as the MH-60 on the ground. (Photo: USN)

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is has been awarded an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US DoD to provide a high-lift heliporter designed and manufactured by Dart Aerospace to the USN.

Dart's high-lift heliporter is ground support equipment that allows one person to tow, manoeuvre and transport a helicopter on land. The first device under the IDCQ contract will be delivered by Dart to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) in Lakehurst, NJ. Additional units may be purchased over a three-year period.

'As a manufacturer of mission equipment and replacement parts, DART offers many products to its global network of helicopter operators and we are pleased to once again meet the rotary aircraft needs of the US DoD', Michaël Desjardins-Séguin, business unit manager for parts and accessories at Dart Aerospace, said.

'DART is another example of a Canadian company offering aerospace innovation and we are pleased to support the company in its efforts to provide its products and services to the US DoD,' Diane Montambault, VP of contract management and operations at CCC, added.

Related Articles

DART Aerospace receives SkyCannon certification for Black Hawk

Demand for MH-60R helicopter 'never higher', Lockheed Martin says

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us