Dart Aerospace to supply high-lift heliporter to US Navy

Dart's high-lift heliporter is ground support equipment that allows one person to tow, manoeuvre and transport a helicopter on land. The first device under the IDCQ contract will be delivered by Dart to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) in Lakehurst, NJ. Additional units may be purchased over a three-year period.

'As a manufacturer of mission equipment and replacement parts, DART offers many products to its global network of helicopter operators and we are pleased to once again meet the rotary aircraft needs of the US DoD', Michaël Desjardins-Séguin, business unit manager for parts and accessories at Dart Aerospace, said.

'DART is another example of a Canadian company offering aerospace innovation and we are pleased to support the company in its efforts to provide its products and services to the US DoD,' Diane Montambault, VP of contract management and operations at CCC, added.

